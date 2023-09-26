Broncos plummeting in NFL power rankings after Week 3 blowout
The Denver Broncos had a huge drop in NFL.com Power Rankings after historic loss against the Miami Dolphins
The Denver Broncos instantly became one of the worst teams in the NFL this season following the 20-70 historic loss against the Miami Dolphins. It was simply embarrassing, and possibly the worst loss in franchise history.
My main takeaways from the game were already published, and now it is time for the team to move on, turn the page, and learn from the mistakes to get ready for the next game. The Broncos will travel again for their week four matchup against the Chicago Bears. For the second consecutive week, the Denver Broncos will play on the road. First in Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium, and this upcoming Sunday, the Broncos will be playing in Chicago, at Soldier Field.
The defense is something that must improve for the Denver Broncos if they want to win games. If not, the front office and Sean Payton will have to make some moves in both, the coaching staff, and the players.
Ahead of the Denver Broncos matchup against the Chicago Bears, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm released the weekly power rankings ahead of the fourth week of the regular season.
Denver dropped eight spots in the Power Rankings for obvious reasons and here is what Edholm said regarding the Broncos ...
""It’s hard to know where to start. Denver has lost games by one, two and 50 points. The talk has now temporarily shifted from the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson relationship to whatever in the world is happening with the defense. In Week 1, that unit played well enough to win. In Week 2, Sam Howell carved Denver up. Week 3 was just an ambush, the likes of which we’ve not seen in many, many years. Would you believe that the Broncos have the sixth-most-expensive defense in the NFL, per Over the Cap? Wilson and the passing game have done some nice things, but not nice enough to overcome that. The defense needs to straighten out fast.""- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
It is a MUST-WIN for the Denver Broncos against a very weak Chicago Bears team, who have the fourth-worst in offense in yards per game (250.0), the fifth-worst in yards per play (4.4), and sixth-worst in points per game (15.7). Regarding their defense, they are the fourth-worst in yards allowed (407.3), third-worst in yards per play (6.0), and second-worst in points per game (35.3). Additionally, the Bears' defense is the worst in the NFL in sacks, with only one.
The game is literally placed one a silver platter for the Denver Broncos. Once again a must-win game.
Can the Broncos get their first win of the season against the Chicago Bears?