Biggest takeaways from Denver Broncos embarrassing Week 3 loss against the Dolphins
The Denver Broncos lost once again, for the third consecutive game, and this time in the most embarrassing way possible.
For the third consecutive week, the Denver Broncos lost their game. This one, the first on the road, and in the most embarrassing way, against the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Denver lost their first two at home, against the Raiders, and against the Commanders, by a combined score of three points. But this one, at Hard Rock Stadium, was simply the worst. Denver lost by fifty points, yes fifty. Simply embarrassing.
It was probably the worst loss in franchise history, even worse than the 51-14 loss on Christmas Day last season against the Los Angeles Rams, the game that made George Paton and the Walton-Penner ownership group decide to fire former Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett. It was a very interesting game before it started, as the Miami Dolphins have twelve former Broncos, between players and coaches...
With that defensive performance, the Denver Broncos never had a chance in the game. With that being said, and despite the game being one of the worst performances in franchise history, let's talk about the main takeaways from the game.
1. This might be the worst defense in team history, it is simply awful and changes need to be made:
The Denver Broncos defense is AWFUL. I personally do not know how can this defense be that much worse compared to last year's. The players are almost the same ones, compared to last season. Obviously, the defensive coordinator is not the same, as Ejiro Evero signed with the Carolina Panthers for the same position, and now the Broncos have Vance Joseph, but you cannot allow seventy points.
The Broncos' defensive players look bad. Miami did not have Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill was simply not covered. This defense misses a lot of tackles, they do not rush the quarterback, they do not force turnovers, they cannot stop the run, they show no pressure, they leave a lot of open spaces, and no sacks. I do not know what else to say, but the defense is simply awful, and in other words, in my opinion, and probably in many Broncos fans' opinion ... they do nothing.
2. Vance Joseph needs to be fired ASAP:
Seventy points, ten touchdowns, you cannot allow that as a defensive coordinator regardless of the opponent. Changes need to be made, and I simply do not know how Vance Joseph survived this, but if the defense keeps playing like this, he will not even make it to the bye week.
I do not know what is happening with him, but you cannot have a defensive coordinator like Joseph, he cannot coach, and his players are not putting effort into the plays ...
3. Russell Wilson is not the problem:
Many people thought during last season that quarterback Russell Wilson was the problem for the Broncos, yes, he struggled, but it was not entirely his fault. With a way better head coach in Sean Payton, compared to Nathaniel Hackett, it seems like Wilson can definitely return to at least his Pro Bowl level.
Just for you to get an idea, during the 2022-23 season, it took seven games for Wilson to get to six passing touchdowns, in just three weeks of 2023-24 with Payton he already has six passing touchdowns. His average passing yards in the first three games was 247.67 in 2022-23, this season it is 263.67, and there are way more stats for you to see that Russell is not the problem.
The offense was dead-last in points per game in 2022-23, with 16.9 on average per game ... so far in 2023-24, they have an average of 23 points per game. Once again, it is not Wilson's fault.
4. The Broncos should trade Sutton, Mims is a beast and has looked like a veteran:
Courtland Sutton had the only offensive touchdown against the Miami Dolphins and would have had a second one (canceled due to a Brandon Johnson flag), but he lost two fumbles, which Miami recovered, and ended in Dolphins touchdowns. What if Sutton did not fumble, and instead the Broncos scored a touchdown in both of those possessions?
Courtland has been a very inconsistent and injury-prone receiver. The Denver Broncos should take advantage, and get some draft capital for him, especially with Marvin Mims playing like a true pro. Mims can easily be Denver's number-one wide receiver. He has been an all-around player for the Broncos, and now we are realizing why the Broncos traded up for him (Mims), despite WR not being a top priority for Denver.
If the Broncos want to trade one of their receivers, both Sutton and Jeudy could make sense. If you want more draft capital, trade Jeudy, but ... later on you will not be able to get draft capital on Courtland.
Next up, the 0-3 Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field. The second consecutive Broncos game on the road... Can they bounce back after the 70-20 loss at Miami, by winning their first game of the season?