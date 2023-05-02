Broncos overhauled roster between free agency and NFL Draft
Between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos added what could end up being a bunch of new starters in 2023. I liked how active the Broncos were in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
They spent the most money of any team and handed out three large contracts along the offensive and defensive lines. Then, in the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver managed to come away with three picks in the top 100 even though they did not have a first or second-round pick.
They truly overhauled their roster and infused it with much-needed talent. The question is, though, how many new starters did the Broncos bring in for 2023?
Right now, the offense should have at least two new starters in Ben Powers, replacing Dalton Risner at left guard and Mike McGlinchey, replacing everyone under the sun at right tackle. I'm also going to make a bold prediction here and say that rookie seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth will win the starting center job.
Just along the offensive line, the Broncos could have as many as three new starters. I'd be down to see the team sign free agent center Ben Jones, but I truly do think Forsyth has a chance to become the starter come week one.
Depending on the recovery of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine might get some starts, but I'm not going to count on him, honestly. He's not a starting-caliber running back and Denver not addressing RB in the draft makes me think that they have faith in Williams to return for week one.
The Broncos also traded for former Sean Payton draft pick Adam Trautman, and I think he has a good chance to supplant Greg Dulcich on the depth chart to earn the starting tight end duties for 2023. Payton is probably going to favor his own guys in all honesty, and Trautman already having experience in a Payton offense likely gives him a leg up over Dulcich.
So, just on offense, I could see four new starters that were brought in during free agency and the NFL Draft.
How about the defense? Well, Zach Allen replaced Dre'Mont Jones along the defensive line, so that's a new starter right there. The team also drafted inside linebacker Drew Sanders in the third round, and while I'm not super excited about this pick, Sanders could also start over Josey Jewell, who is in the last year of his contract and who was not as good as Alex Singleton.
Singleton also re-signed on a three-year deal, so he's here for the next two years at least. Another player who I think can start is Riley Moss, who Denver also took in the third round. The team is high on Damarri Mathis, but Moss seems to be the better prospect at the very least.
Moss would certainly get a lot of attention since he'd be starting over Patrick Surtain II. Overall, though, the defense is not going to have much change to it from last year, and I think that's a good thing. Between the additions made this offseason, I think we could see as many as two new defensive starters.
So, could we see as many as six new starters on the offense and defense when the 2023 season begins? Maybe.