Broncos: Winners and losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft seemed rather kind for the Denver Broncos. Who are the biggest winners and losers on the team after the draft? I think there are a few obvious candidates for the biggest winners and losers on the Broncos after the draft.
The draft is a time of great change for teams. One thing that every team has to go through to some extent are drafting players to replace underperforming ones already on their rosters. That is never a good thing but it does happen.
I think the most ideal scenario for any team is being able to make each draft pick a luxury pick, meaning you don't have many serious holes on the roster and can simply take the best player available. After the 2023 NFL Draft, who on the Denver Broncos are the biggest winners and losers?
Winner: Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen
The Broncos made two draft picks along their defensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft in Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen. Both players played sparingly in their rookie seasons, but Henningsen seemed to play the best between the two.
Denver added Zach Allen to the defensive line in free agency but lost Dre'Mont Jones. I was sure that the team would target a defensive lineman or two during the draft, but I was so wrong. Perhaps the coaching staff is trending upwards on Uwazurike and Henningsen.
One or both of those players breaking out in year two would be awesome for the defense.