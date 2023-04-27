5 Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft predictions: Finding value
What are the Denver Broncos going to do in the 2023 NFL Draft? This draft has been dubbed as unpredictable as ever, so trying to predict what the Denver Broncos are going to do -- or even want to do -- is borderline impossible. But that's what we try to do here at Predominantly Orange -- predict the impossible.
How do you even begin to predict what a team is going to do when they don't have any selections until number 67 overall? I think it starts with reading the tea leaves from the rest of the offseason, obviously looking at the roster, and considering the future, at least in part.
What do the Denver Broncos have in 2024, both in terms of projected free agents as well as 2024 NFL Draft capital? Well, starting with the 2024 free agents, the biggest names currently on that list include:
- WR Jerry Jeudy
- LB Josey Jewell
- WR KJ Hamler
- CB K'Waun Williams
- C Lloyd Cushenberry
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam
As far as 2024 NFL Draft capital, the Broncos have no second-round pick, but they have two picks in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. They have plenty of future draft capital to trade up in 2023 if they so choose, and as you can see, they don't really have many free agents creating pressing needs going forward, especially with Jerry Jeudy having a fifth-year team option.
With all of that information, what can we predict about the Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft?