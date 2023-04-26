2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. In just a couple of days, the Denver Broncos will have a bunch of new players added to the roster and there will be a brand-new level of intrigue surrounding different position groups. The same is true across the NFL as teams have a chance to really build up the level of optimism among their fan base. We're going to try to help get every fan base excited with a full three-round NFL mock draft (without any trades) trying to project where the best prospects in this class will wind up playing.
NFL futures hang in the balance. Let's take a look at a scenario of what might end up happening on Thursday and Friday this week.
2023 NFL mock draft: Predicting every first-round pick (no trades)
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
New Panthers head coach Frank Reich and his "Murderer's Row" of a coaching staff traded a king's ransom to move up and get this pick. They obviously have had their minds made up for some time, but will they actually pull the trigger on Bryce Young? He seems to be almost a home run selection at this point.
2. Houston Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
The winds have changed course in Houston in recent weeks. For the longest time, most assumed that this would end up being a quarterback for Houston, but perhaps the Texans want to continue building a foundation on the rest of the roster before throwing a young QB into the mix. Or maybe they just really only liked Bryce Young in this class compared to Caleb Williams and Drake Maye next year. Rumors have also been swirling that the Texans like Tyree Wilson over Will Anderson...
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Although I'm sure the Cardinals would get calls for this pick, is this really a team in position to pass on a talent like Will Anderson? An offer to move up for a QB might ultimately get a deal done because the Cardinals need as many picks this year and next year as they can get. Don't be surprised if someone jumps up here for Will Levis or CJ Stroud.
4. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
I don't know how the Colts can justify coming away from this draft without a QB. They hired Shane Steichen from the Eagles specifically to work with a young quarterback, and I think CJ Stroud sitting on the board here would be an awesome scenario for the Colts. But would they be able to avoid the temptation of picking Will Levis?