Broncos NFL mock draft: Most urgent team needs approaching Week 4
The Denver Broncos look to even their record in Week 4 against the New York Jets. What would their most urgent needs be in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Broncos may have found something sustainable on defense and could be angling toward a very heavy 2025 offseason on offense.
The Broncos are currently fielding one of the best defenses in football through the first three weeks but do have some notable holes on offense. Much of why the Broncos still have roster holes is because of the failed Russell Wilson trade, which saw multiple first and second-round picks fly out the window.
For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos have their own first and second-round picks. Well, as we enter Week 4, let's look at the Broncos' most urgent team needs for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos re-shaped their WR room a bit this offseason by trading Jerry Jeudy, cutting Tim Patrick, signing Josh Reynolds, and drafting Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele. Thus far, no one in the WR room has truly emerged yet as a no. 1 option for Bo Nix, but Reynolds has been quite reliable for Nix thus far.
The ideal scenario as the 2024 NFL Season goes on is that one of Franklin or Marvin Mims Jr is somehow able to breakout and give Nix and the offense a true no. 1 target, but at this rate, that does not feel likely. Denver could be right back in the mix next offseason in again re-making their WR room.
They could chase a top free agent WR like Tee Higgins or perhaps look to the 2025 NFL Draft for someone like Luther Burden or Tetairoa McMillan. Denver could even double-dip here and potentially sign Higgins and take a first-round wide receiver. The position has never been more important in the NFL and it's crucial that Denver finds a top target for Bo Nix.
Tight End
I think the page has turned on the short and uninspiring Greg Dulcich era. The team may as well just see what Donald Parham can do and try to make it work with Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins the rest of the way. The Broncos' TE room is just bad, folks. It'd odd that the team did not make a notable move at the position in the offseason.
I guess the coaching staff was hoping that one of Dulcich or Lucas Krull developed? Who knows, but having a viable receiving threat at tight end would be a huge bonus for the offense and Bo Nix. The top projected tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft is Colston Loveland from Michigan.
Denver may not be making the most wise selection if they took a first-round tight end, but they may have no choice. The Broncos are getting virtually zero production from the room and it's becoming a position that they may be forced to even address at the NFL Trade Deadline.
Running Back
Javonte Williams is not a viable NFL running back anymore. He does offer some very good pass protection, but Denver should sincerely just not give him another carry, especially when Audric Estime is back from injured reserve. Jaleel McLaughlin hasn't looked all that special this offseason, but Denver could have a spark in the room with Tyler Badie, who broke out a bit in Week 3.
Badie was promoted to the active roster and I would assume is going to get more work in the run game on Sunday against the New York Jets, who teams have been able to run on this season. Javonte Williams was drafted to be the future workhorse back for the Broncos, but it seems like his 2022 knee injury that ended his season has basically ended his Broncos' career.
Williams is a free agent in 2025 and there is just not a single reason out there for Denver to bring him back. The Broncos could potentially make something work with McLaughlin, Estime, and Badie in 2025, but the need still exists for another back. This coming running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft seems deep at first glance, and there were spotty rumors last offseason that the Broncos had interest in free agent running back Josh Jacobs.
This makes me think that head coach Sean Payton is really wanting to fix this room in a big way, and it could come in the 2025 NFL Draft.