3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 against New York Jets
The Denver Broncos have a huge test in front of them in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. If the Broncos can somehow beat the New York Jets and get to 2-2 on the season, watch on. The team played a complete game in Week 3, totally embarrassing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It was a stellar performance on both sides of the ball and gives a lot of hope going forward. Sure, Denver is far from perfect, but they could end the season as a sneaky-good team if the offense can keep progressing. They face their toughest test of the season in Week 4. Let's make four bold predictions for the game.
We finally see Bo Nix throw a touchdown pass!
Bo Nix is now the last starting rookie QB to not throw a touchdown pass. He's scored two times on the ground and has definitely made a ton of progress under center. I feel like this week is going to be when Nix throws his first, especially given just how efficient the offense was in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nix completed nearly 70% of his passes and helped lead the Denver Broncos to 26 points in the win. Two touchdown drives and four field goal drives is plenty for just about any team to win way more than they lose. Scoring 26 against the New York Jets might be too tall of a task, but even if Denver scores just one touchdown, it'll be through the air.
And it's not like Denver doesn't have the personnel to do it. Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin have great speed, and free agent WR Josh Reynolds has caught several deep passes this year. Even Courtland Sutton has been able to catch his share of deep touchdowns as we most recently saw in the 2023 NFL Season.