3 Denver Broncos' offseason moves already paying off in 2024
The Denver Broncos were aggressive but calculated this offseason with their roster moves, and a few are already paying off. With the Broncos cutting Russell Wilson, it wasn't likely that they were going to spend a ton of money in free agency.
Next year, however, can be a lot different. The team made more modest, lowkey free agency moves, and a lot of them are paying off. They also brought in a slew of young players from the 2024 NFL Draft who can hopefully be building blocks for the future.
Of all the offseason moves that Denver made, let's look at three that are already paying off.
Signing WR Josh Reynolds
Who knew that the Denver Broncos' most productive wide receiver through three weeks would be Josh Reynolds. A late free agency signing, Reynolds was brought in I assume to help fill the void left by the Jerry Jeudy trade and to simply give Bo Nix a reliable target in the passing game. Through three weeks, Reynolds has hauled in 11 passes for 174 yards.
He's averaging 58 yard per game, which is the highest mark of his career. The 3.7 receptions per game is also the highest mark in his career as well. If Reynolds keeps this pace up throughout the entire 17-game season, he'd finish with 63 receptions and 986 yards.
Not too shabby, eh?
Now if we want to think of this differently; why is Josh Reynolds the team's leading receiver? Why isn't it a young player like Marvin Mims Jr or Troy Franklin? The Broncos still do clearly need a no. 1 wide receiver. Reynolds is not that type of player and is also turning 30 in February of 2025.
He's been a very solid free agency signing and is probably going to be here next year for the last year of his deal, but he does not solve a major issue for Denver. Still, though, Reynolds has been more than what the Broncos had hoped. He's caught 73.3% of his targets as well, which, as you can guess, is the highest mark of his career.
Josh Reynolds and the entire Broncos' offense does not yet have a passing touchdown, but as time goes on, that will change.