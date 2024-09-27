3 early bright spots for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos definitely have some encouraging things happening as we approach Week 4. Let's look at three early bright spots. A 1-2 record through three games does not mean that the Broncos are a bad football team.
It feels like they are far from; this team blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, have a positive point differential, and have an elite defense. When you broadly look at the team, the last piece of the puzzle is the offense, and if that unit can get going, the Broncos are all of a sudden a complete football team.
There have been some bright spots here and there for the team through three games. In Week 4, they'll have their toughest test of the season against the New York Jets. But before we get there, let's look at three early bright spots for the team.
Bo Nix's pocket awareness
Bo Nix has attempted 113 passes through three games, and has been sacked four times. He's on pace to take just 23 sacks in 2024, which is flat-out insane. The best quarterbacks in the NFL today are only taking around that 25 sack mark. Last year, Patrick Mahomes was sacked 27 times. Josh Allen was sacked 24 times in 2023.
This is great stuff from Bo Nix, and nothing has encapsulated just how good he's been in the pocket than this video:
Now yes, Nix was out of the pocket here, but the feel for the backside pressure is simply uncanny from a rookie QB. Nix has been able to get the ball out quickly and like in this play, has been able to use his legs to his advantage. Him being this efficient in the pocket after three games in the NFL really makes you encouraged for what he can do when he hits his stride.
Sprinkle that in with a very good offensive mind in Sean Payton, and the Broncos are cooking with fire.