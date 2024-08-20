Broncos NFL Draft prediction looking hilariously wrong after preseason
Some are quite low on the Denver Broncos, and this outlet recently predicted them to be the worst team in football for the 2024 NFL Season. Just check out these predictions from Pro Football Network:
Three and fourteen?????
You truly cannot make this stuff up. Somehow, the Denver Broncos will go 3-14 in the 2024 NFL Season. I mean, I could see this happening if Zach Wilson started all 17 games and Sean Payton simply forgot he was the Denver Broncos head coach. Outside of that, there is just no chance that th Broncos only win three.
They have about seven that are very winnable, and the rest of the coin flips could be the difference between a winning season and a playoff berth, or sitting on the coach in January. Denver has shown a ton of progress from their 2023 selves to where they are now, and it's been evidenced in their two convincing preseason victories against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.
It's hard to envision this team winning fewer games than their 2023 total, which was eight. They got better at key positions like QB, RB, and along the defensive line. They clearly prioritized the trenches on defense this offense and also brought in a QB in Bo Nix who fits the offense much better than Russell Wilson did.
It's odd that many people across the NFL landscape have been this low on the Denver Broncos. What are they thinking that we aren't? Perhaps the most telling factor here is that head coach Sean Payton has never won fewer than seven games in any season of his nearly 20-year head coaching career.
So in a way, Denver is guaranteed at least seven wins. That's really where we should put their floor, and their ceiling, to me, is 10 wins. It's likely that they finish somewhere in the middle at eight or nine wins, but even if they again win eight games in 2024, that's nearly triple their win total in this projection from PFN.
After watching the Denver Broncos this preseason, I would imagine that they should adjust their projection for the team.