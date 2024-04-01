Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: Is QB still the most popular selection for Denver?
The Draft is getting closer, who will the Broncos select in round one? Is QB still the most popular selection among big-network analysts?
March coming to an end means that the NFL Draft is getting closer. As the Draft gets closer, more and more speculation and rumors regarding the team's selections are floating around. Free agency has slowed down as the bigger names are off the market, so the team needs heading into the Draft are more clear now.
With not much to add, let's look at the latest mock drafts around the biggest networks, and who these analysts think the Broncos will select in the first round of the upcoming Draft in Detroit ...
Since the last roundup, five NFL.com analysts have released new mock drafts.
Daniel Jeremiah - Brock Bowers, TE Georgia (12th overall):
Let's start with Daniel Jeremiah, one of the biggest Draft analysts among the NFL media guys. Despite the big need at the quarterback position, DJ is addressing another big need for the Broncos with the 12th overall pick. This position is tight end, and as I have mentioned in multiple articles, the Broncos have not had a 700+ yards TE since Julius Thomas back in the Peyton Manning era. Jeremiah has Denver selecting Georgia's TE Brock Bowers and mentions the following ...
""I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a "best player available" situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans.""- Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com
Bowers is probably the best tight end prospect in at least the past five or more seasons, and he can instantly be TE1 for multiple teams including Denver. If quarterback was not a big need in this year's class, Bowers could easily be a top 5 pick.
Chad Reuter - Bo Nix, QB Oregon (12th overall):
If Denver goes QB, and they stay at 12, for me, the most likely option is Bo Nix, and Chad Reuter thinks so too. He has the Broncos staying at 12, no trade up, no trade down, and get their franchise quarterback. Regarding Nix, Chad mentions ...
""Denver might give Arizona multiple 2025 picks to move into the fourth spot for J.J. McCarthy. If they don't, the Broncos land on the solid Nix as their future starter.""- Chad Reuter - NFL.com
Reuter did a 4-round mock draft, and the rest of Denver's picks in this mock are the following ... ED Bralen Trice (76th overall), and CB Decamerion Richardson (121st overall).
Bucky Brooks - Jared Verse, EDGE Florida State (12th overall):
If Denver decides to pass on a quarterback in round one, tight end and edge rusher are the two positions with the biggest need. During the 2023-24 season, the Broncos struggled in the front seven, and Verse is one of the most talented defenders among the edge rushers in the 2024 Draft class.
""Sean Payton is rebuilding the Broncos, with a premier pass rusher among the team's top needs. Verse is an energetic sack artist with the potential to reach double digits in that category. ""- Bucky Brooks - NFL.com
If the Broncos feel comfortable waiting for their quarterback, Verse is a top option for Denver. They have not had a double-digit sack player since Bradley Chubb.
Charles Davis - Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo (12th overall):
Corner is a position of need for Denver, especially to add someone opposite Pat Surtain II. CB2 has been very irregular for the Broncos in the past few seasons. Fabian Moreau was a good addition last year but is a free agent.
Denver has selected multiple corners on day 2/early day 3 of the Draft in the past couple of seasons in Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss. Can Moss leap in year two? or will the Broncos select another early corner in this year's Draft?
""Instead of reaching for a quarterback here, the Broncos add Mitchell, who should make a great running mate opposite Pro Bowl CB Pat Surtain II.""- Charles Davis - NFL.com
For me, the cornerback position should be addressed in the Draft, but for depth and not that early, not as the top pick, but anything can happen.
Eric Edholm - Bo Nix, QB Oregon
With the lack of Draft capital, it is unlikely for Denver to move up in the Draft. For me, it would make more sense if they trade down to get an extra day 2 pick, but as I have mentioned multiple times ... anything can happen! Eric Edholm also thinks that the Broncos will select Bo Nix.
""It really will be interesting to see if it goes this way. Can the Broncos avoid a costly trade-up and still land a quarterback? Yes. But can Nix be the QB who can elevate Sean Payton's team? I'm less sure about that. But what other options are there at this point? I'd feel much better if Denver could move down and still get Nix.""- Eric Edholm - NFL.com
If they stay at 12, Nix makes a lot of sense as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was released before free agency started.
USA Today (Broncos Wire)
Jon Heath - Jayden Daniels, QB LSU (3rd overall - projected trade with NE):
The first trade in this mock draft round-up, and it is a big one. Jon Heath thinks that the Broncos move from 12 to three, jumping over teams like the Vikings and Giants, and getting a top-tier quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
""The Broncos also make a move to get their guy, landing the hypothetical No. 2 QB on their board in this mock. Jayden Daniels arrives in Denver to replace Russell Wilson.""- Jon Heath - USA Today
If Sean Payton likes one of the top-tier guys, I would not mind trading up to secure it, but it will be expensive. Daniels the last Heisman Trophy winner, is a very talented quarterback and has impressed recently.
Mel Kiper Jr. - Bo Nix, QB Oregon (12th overall):
Another Bo Nix to Denver mock. With not much to add, as multiple mocks in the previous slides also have the Broncos selecting the former Oregon quarterback. Kiper is a guy who explains in detail every pick in his mock drafts.
Mike Tannenbaum - Bo Nix, QB Oregon (12th overall):
Nix seems to be the unanimous selection for the Denver Broncos if they select a quarterback and do not move up. The former NFL general manager mentions the following regarding Bo Nix and the Broncos ...
""Obviously Denver is in transition at QB after releasing Russell Wilson. Nix's 77.4% completion rate led the nation in 2023, and he threw 45 TD passes to three interceptions. He has the accuracy and anticipation to succeed in Sean Payton's offense. The big concern would be the arm strength. His deep balls fluttered at times at the Senior Bowl, and that matches what I see on tape. It might limit Nix's ceiling, but it's also something Payton can work around and develop.""- Mike Tannenbaum - ESPN
Matt Miller - JJ McCarthy, QB Michigan (4th overall - projected trade with AZ):
Miller is known for posting full 7-round mock drafts, and that is exactly what he did ... the second trade-up from this round-up by the Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals are in a prime position to move down, by making QB-needy teams pay. In this mock trade-up, Miller mentions that No. 12, a 2025 1st, and a 2026 1st would make it. Is it worth trading your future for a franchise quarterback? Definitely.
McCarthy's draft stock has improved in the past few weeks and now it seems like he won't make it past 6th overall. Ahead of free agency, JJ was projected to go to Denver at 12th overall in many mock drafts, now he is likely a lock at the top 6.
With the rest of the picks in Miller's 7-round mock, Denver selected the following players: CB Andru Phillps (76), WR Luke McCaffrey (121), ED Marist Liufau (136), RB Isaiah Davis (147), G Trente Jones (203), and DT Marcus Harris (207).
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (12th overall):
As I mentioned before, cornerback should not be a top target for Denver in round one, but sometimes 'Best Player Available', aka BPA, might be the best strategy for multiple teams in the Draft. Arnold is probably the best cornerback in this year's Draft class, if somehow the Broncos select him, Surtain and Arnold will instantly become a top-tier CB duo in the NFL.
""Neither Denver nor Las Vegas was able to trade up in this mock draft for QB4 so they stay put and fill big needs on the the defense. Like Jared Verse vs. Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold vs. Quinyon Mitchell will vary team by team, but both players have a chance to be special. For the Broncos, Arnold has the SEC pedigree, and after the success with Patrick Surtain Jr., going back to the Alabama well was an easy choice.""- Ryan Wilson - CBS
Chris Trapasso - QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan (4th overall - projected trade with AZ):
Other mock projects Denver to trade up for the last quarterback to win the College Football National Championship.
""The Broncos don't have as much ammo to ascend the draft board as the Vikings do, but to me, they're more desperate, especially GM George Paton.""- Chris Trapasso - CBS
Josh Edwards - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (19th overall - projected trade with LAR):
The first trade-down from this mock draft round-up. If I was George Paton, that is what I would do ... trade down. Denver has eight picks, but only two in the top 100. Adding extra day 2 picks would be ideal, and still selecting your quarterback, is even better.
""The idea of taking Michael Penix Jr. may have been a little rich at No. 12 overall but, by trading back and accumulating additional draft resources, the Broncos can take a risk on the Washington quarterback here.""- Josh Edwards - CBS
Michael Penix Jr. improved his draft stock during his Pro Day. He is a very talented quarterback.
Tom Fornelli - QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan (9th overall - projected trade with CHI):
Trading up from 12 to nine would not be as expensive as trading up for a top 5 pick. Being able to do that and still select a top quarterback, would be insane.
""The Bears would love to add more draft picks after parting with multiple in recent trades, so they listen when Denver calls looking to move up. As for Denver, there's been a significant overhaul of the roster, and there's a gaping hole at QB. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy strikes me as a prospect Sean Payton could be intrigued by.""- Tom Fornelli - CBS
Kyle Stackpole & Pete Prisco - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (12th overall):
Brock Bowers is a generational talent at tight end, one of the best prospects at the position, not only in this year's draft but in the past couple of years. The best one, and a guy that can compare to Kyle Pitts coming out of college a few years ago.