Evaluating the most realistic QB options for Denver in the NFL Draft
The Draft is getting closer, and as free agency goes by, it is more obvious that the Denver Broncos will select their next franchise quarterback.
The NFL Draft is getting closer, and as close as it gets, it seems like the Denver Broncos will have their new franchise quarterback. There are not many solid names left in free agency, and the quarterback class moves have made this situation more and more clear. The Denver Broncos WILL go quarterback in the draft.
The 'best' remaining free agents at the quarterback position are the following guys ...
- Ryan Tannehill
- Carson Wentz
- Brian Hoyer
- Blaine Gabbert
- Trevor Siemian
- Kyle Allen
- Nate Sudfield
Former number 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will likely be cut, and could also be an option for Denver. Still, as free agency went by, it seems like the Broncos will not sign a veteran quarterback, stick with Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci, and will get one in the draft.
Selecting the best option is a top priority for Denver if they want to have at least a winning season again. You are selecting your guy for the future at the most important position in the sport.
Caleb Williams to the Bears at number one is happening, unless a team would like to offer the biggest haul in draft history, which is very unlikely. Washington signed veteran Marcus Mariota in free agency, with that signing, LSU's Jayden Daniels could be the pick for them, especially with Mariota's game style which is very similar to Daniels' or UNC's Drake Maye. Regardless of whom the Commanders decide to pick, the guy they do not pick is likely to go to the New England Patriots at number three. Unless the Patriots go wide receiver. The Minnesota Vikings are a team to watch for a possible trade-up, and it seems like Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy could be their options. Maye is more likely if they jump New England.
That said, let's look at the most realistic options for Denver in the upcoming April draft.
Bo Nix, Oregon:
As the draft gets closer, the lack of capital from the Broncos, thanks to the free agency signings, and the Minnesota Vikings trade for an additional first-round pick, for me, Bo Nix is the most realistic option to become the next franchise quarterback for Denver. Assuming the Broncos do not trade up, and Williams, Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy are gone, Nix should be the pick, either by selecting him at 12th overall, or by trading down in round one to get an extra day two pick.
The ideal scenario would be trading down in round one to get extra capital and then select Bo in mid-late round one, but it would make sense to secure their guy and pick him at 12th overall, especially with teams such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Los Angeles Rams who could have the quarterbacks under their radar as possible options.
For me, Nix is the perfect fit for Sean Payton's system, he is a very experienced guy with comparisons to a very familiar name for Payton, to be specific, Drew Brees.