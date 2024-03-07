2024 Broncos 7-round mock draft: New QB by trading down?
Despite the lack of draft capital ... can the Broncos hit with their 2024 NFL Draft selections?
The 2024 NFL Draft is getting closer, and the Denver Broncos need to fill multiple holes on their roster. Due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades in the past two seasons, the Broncos enter the draft with only six picks. To be specific, these are in the following rounds ... one in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Free agency starts next week, so as it goes by, the draft priorities could be more clear. Before you wonder, in this mock draft I did a couple of trades, but none including players, all just with picks.
With that being said, here is my first 2024 seven-round mock for the Denver Broncos.
Round 1 - 18th overall pick: Bo Nix, QB Oregon
The quarterback is a top-tier position of need for the team. With the release of Russell Wilson coming, Sean Payton must hit a home run with the quarterback he selects in the draft, assuming they go QB in the draft.
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy is available at 12th overall, but if there is a good offer to trade down and get more capital, I would not rule it out, and instead take Bo Nix. Moving down six spots, but getting two seconds (one in 2025) could be a good scenario for Denver because at 18 they could still go quarterback, which is what I selected with the first pick in this mock draft.
Bo Nix is a very experienced and talented quarterback. He is very accurate and super athletic. He fits perfectly in Sean Payton's offense. His five years as a starter could be an important factor for the Broncos.