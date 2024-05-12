Broncos insider reveals where Bo Nix will start on the depth chart
Unlike the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams, the Denver Broncos aren't seemingly going to name Bo Nix the starting quarterback of the team in May. It remains to be seen whether or not the team will have a bona fide quarterback competition, but Bo Nix won't be starting off as the top QB on the Broncos' depth chart.
At least, that's what 9News insider Mike Klis reported after the team's rookie minicamp.
In his practice report, Klis states that Nix will open up behind both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. So, for the time being, QB1 will actually be QB3.
And that's typically how you will see teams operate at this time of year.
Klis also noted that it's only a matter of time before Nix takes over the top spot on the depth chart. His timeline on that? "At some point this year."
Although that seems vague, it's likely just to keep the pressure from becoming overbearing. There doesn't need to be a July timeline on Nix being named the starter. At this point, though, I would be absolutely shocked if he's not the Week 1 starter for the Broncos.
Head coach Sean Payton alluded to the team's decision to cut Ben DiNucci as a means to getting to just three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster so they can give Nix as many reps as possible. The Broncos don't need to be messing around with this. You took a quarterback in the first round and if he's ready to go, he's ready to go. There's no reason to play this "seniority" stuff. There's no need to make it look like there was a legitimate competition. Unless Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson is absolutely blowing people away during the offseason activities, there's no reason to play any sort of games.
Get Bo Nix into the starting lineup as quickly as possible. Get him out there throwing with Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr., and Josh Reynolds as quickly as possible. Let him get the chemistry with the starting offensive line. This is a situation where you really want to hit the ground running.
Again, the only thing that should prevent Nix from being the Week 1 starter for the Broncos is an otherworldly offseason by Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson. But even if that happens, you made a 1st-round investment in Nix. He needs to get on the field. Maybe it's not just an otherworldly offseason by one of those guys that would keep Nix from the field. Maybe it would have to be a clear indication from practices and preseason games that Nix simply isn't ready.
Which would be shocking.