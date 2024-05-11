Sean Payton reveals his first impressions of Bo Nix at rookie minicamp
The Denver Broncos opened up their rookie minicamp over the weekend, and the obvious headliner here is rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Nix is the first first-round draft pick at the quarterback position for the Broncos since 2016 (Paxton Lynch) and is the highest first-round quarterback selected by the team since Jay Cutler in 2006.
He's also the first quarterback taken by head coach Sean Payton in the first round of the NFL Draft -- ever. He's not the only first-rounder Payton has ever worked with, to be certain, but Nix is the only guy he's ever hand-picked to run his offense as a 1st or 2nd-round pick.
So what did the head coach think of his new quarterback?
"He's handling the install well. He had a pretty good practice today. He's grinding through it. He's doing a good job with it.- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Location of throws. He had two or three downfield throws today. It's almost like watching a good golfer. Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there's a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out. I don't want to use the term 'boring', it's not the right term, but pretty good decisions, and with each play -- the efficiency with how he's operating."
Obviously it's very early, but there's definitely reason to be excited about the fit with Nix and Payton. Nix being "boring" may not be the right way to put it, but the analogy of him operating like a good golfer is a great one from Payton.
If you have ever watched someone who is good at golf, there's a meticulous way they go about their business. And they are relentlessly good at the little things. They don't miss the easy stuff. You can't help but wonder how in the world they got to the point of ever being that consistent at hitting the ball exactly how and where they want to.
I like that analogy in terms of the way Nix plays the game. He made an impression not only on the head coach but to those who were observing him as a member of the Denver Broncos for the very first time.
There will undoubtedly be bumps along the road. It's almost never smooth sailing for rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. Growing pains should be expected. But with Nix coming to Denver after all that experience at Oregon, he's understandably been considered one of the most "pro-ready" rookies in this class. He's also the oldest first-round quarterback since Brandon Weeden, though Weeden was really old at 28 as a rookie.
Nix is getting to work installing the offense, getting acclimated to his teammates, and he's got his four-year contract signed. Still, football is the only thing on his mind.
The Broncos will have one more rookie minicamp practice on Sunday and veterans will join on May 21st for the first portion of full-team OTAs.