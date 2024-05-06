Could Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix break this all-time rookie quarterback record?
New Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is going to be under a ton of pressure in 2024. Could he have a chance to break this all-time rookie quarterback record? It's obviously unclear what the Broncos plan on doing on offense with Bo Nix in the picture. Heck, he might not even start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
I personally think there is no way he won't start, but we're still several months from the start of the 2024 season opener. Nix fits like a glove into Sean Payton's offense, and much of what Nix did at Oregon in college is what Payton does in the NFL. The Denver Broncos may already have a huge QB upgrade from Russell Wilson in 2023.
Well, is it too bold to say that Bo Nix could break an all-time rookie quarterback record? Maybe not. Back in 2020, rookie QB Justin Herbert set the record for the most touchdown passes in a season by a rookie, with 31. The Chargers QB threw for that number in 595 passing attempts, which came across 15 games. That ends up being nearly 40 passing attempts per game.
In 2023, the Denver Broncos starting QB, Russell Wilson, attempted 447 passes in the same number of games, so Wilson only threw the rock 29.8 times per game. As of now, I think it's reasonable to expect the Broncos to run the ball a ton as Bo Nix adjusts to the NFL, but Payton is someone who oozes confidence in himself and what he does.
So would it shock me to Payton having a ton of confidence in Bo Nix immediately? Not at all. In fact, Payton apparently feels as highly as Nix as he did Patrick Mahomes back in 2017, so that should tell you what you need to know. Payton is making a huge gamble nonetheless by selecting Bo Nix. And it's up to Nix to prove Payton right.
But nothing is stopping Bo Nix from breaking this all-time QB record.