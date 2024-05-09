Bo Nix's jersey number for Broncos revealed after classy Zach Wilson gesture
From high school through college, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has only ever worn the jersey #10. For some people, jersey numbers aren't that big of a deal, but for those it matters to -- it really matters.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the news about what numbers the incoming rookie class will wear, and the Denver Broncos have finally obliged. They've also made it official that Nix will be wearing the number 10 as an NFL quarterback.
The story of Nix getting #10 was initially broken by 9News Broncos Insider Mike Klis, who revealed that newly acquired quarterback Zach Wilson was graciously giving that number to Nix.
This is no small deal for Wilson to just give away his number, as players are consistently able to make a lot of money off of something like this. If they don't make money, they get some kind of compensation one way or another for giving up their jersey number.
Wilson could have absolutely held onto the #10 and forced Nix to change, but it's likely that Wilson himself understands the importance of something like that. The #10 may not mean as much to him as it does to Nix. The #10 is basically a family heirloom for the rookie as his dad, Pat, wore that number at Auburn as well.
Again, the jersey number thing is not important to everybody, but it's really important to the people who care about that kind of stuff. Having Nix in the #10 just feels right whereas a number like 16 for him just wasn't going to be a fit.
This also finally puts to bed the rumor that Nix was going to wear #1, the number on the jersey he held up at his initial Denver Broncos press conference. It wasn't impossible to think he could get #1 (currently owned by Tremon Smith) but Nix was merely holding up the #1 jersey as a representation that he was the team's 1st-round draft pick. That has been an extremely common practice around the NFL for years.
Here are the official jersey numbers (for now) for the entire Denver Broncos rookie class:
Denver Broncos rookie jersey numbers
Bo Nix, QB: 10
Jonah Elliss, EDGE: 52
Troy Franklin, WR: 16
Kris Abrams-Draine, CB: 31
Audric Estimé, RB: 37
Devaughn Vele, WR: 81
Nick Gargiulo, OL: 66
This could officially put to bed the idea of the Broncos bringing back Justin Simmons, as they gave up his number to 5th round pik Kris Abrams-Draine. It's a fun move to see Devaughn Vele, who was compared to Tim Patrick by Sean Payton himself, get Patrick's old #81 (Patrick is wearing #12 this year).