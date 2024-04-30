3 reasons to be excited about Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
There are surely some in Broncos Country who don't yet believe in Bo Nix, but there are lots of reasons to.
The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick on Oregon QB, Bo Nix, but some don't seem to be fond of the selection. If there is one thing we can all agree on, hopefully, it's that Nix can develop into a franchise QB for the Denver Broncos, as they've been without one since 2014.
QBs developing looks different from player to player. You have the case of CJ Stroud, who quickly proved he's no worse than a top-10 QB in this league. And then you might have someone like Josh Allen, who needed into his third year to cement his status as a franchise passer. For Bo Nix, it might look much different.
Either way, there are legitimate reasons to be excited about the young passer, even if you personally do not like the pick.
1. Sean Payton is a huge fan
The Denver Broncos reportedly had Nix as their third-ranked QB, behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Everyone pretty much knew that Williams and Daniels were going to go within the top three picks, so if you think about it, Denver actually got their QB1. Well, Sean Payton, really the only person's opinion that holds any weight with Nix, is a huge fan of the kid:
"When you watch him, it's pretty calming, Payton said. He's very efficient.- Sean Payton / denverbroncos.com
… He's sitting there in the office, and you could tell that he probably had been in the hotel room, do not disturb, pot of coffee, just grinding on it. So he's extremely intelligent, really smart.
So that was kind of the start, and then you get through more tape and more tape, and he was just an ideal fit for what we want here.
I would say that probably early into the process … he stood out in a lot of areas, Payton said. You pay close attention to all the film study. Obviously, he's played a lot of football, but [he stood out in] sack differential, turnover differential, accuracy, third-down passing. [He was] first, first, first, first in this class. First in end-of-half, first in end-of-game, two-minute situations, second in red zone. Then let's do another passing statistic and remove a lot of the short, underneath throws. Obviously, that's part of what they do offensively, and you remove that, and you come back with the analytics and it's still first. I would say his arm strength … — we saw it at the Pro Day, but even in the private workout — was very good."
So yeah, the head coach, the man who has final roster authority and who is calling and scheming the offense seems to think he's going to be a great fit. How does that not excite you?