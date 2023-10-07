Broncos initial injury report ahead of week 5 matchup against the Jets
The Broncos could be getting pieces back for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Denver Broncos are back home for their week 5 matchup, after two consecutive games on the road. The Broncos are hosting the New York Jets on Sunday, in a very interesting matchup. Last week the Broncos got their first win of the season, on the road, against the Chicago Bears.
As with every team, ahead of their respective games, the Denver Broncos have released their initial injury report for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Let's take a look at it ...
According to the Broncos' injury report, it looks like starting linebacker Josey Jewell, who got injured in the second quarter of the week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and missed the week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, is likely good to go for Sunday against the Jets. If he has no setbacks on Friday, he will definitely return. Starting safety Justin Simmons, who missed two consecutive games (against the Dolphins, and against the Bears), has been limited, but could be back against New York. Edge rusher Frank Clark, who had an abductor tear, has also been a limited participant and could be back.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was limited in the first practice of the week but was a full participant in the second practice. Regarding running back Javonte Williams, who left the game against the Bears with a quad injury, did not practice on Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday. No one really knows if he will play against the Jets on Sunday, but the good news is that he practiced. If he cannot go, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin will get the running work for Denver.
Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry has an apparent quad injury, and has been limited in both of the first two practices of the week. I do not think that he will be out, but it is something to monitor.
Regarding other injuries, there is good news regarding the Broncos. Edge rusher Baron Browning, who started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and safety PJ Locke, who started the season on the short-term injured reserve list (IR), were designated to return to practice. They might not be back against the Jets, but it is great news for the team.
Can the Broncos defeat the Jets on Sunday?