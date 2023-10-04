Running back shares following the Javonte Williams injury, who should be the RB1?
During the Denver Broncos' week four win over the Chicago Bears, on the road, the team's starting running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury. He left the game and did not return.
Javonte's injury status is day-to-day at the moment, but we still do not know if he will be able to play in week five against the New York Jets.
With that being said, let's take a look at how the Broncos used their running backs following the Javonte Williams injury.
Samaje Perine / Jaleel McLaughlin:
- Snap percentage: 57 percent / 37 percent
- Carries: 5 / 6
- Rushing yards: 9 yards / 66 yards
- Targets: 2 / 2
- Receiving yards: 23 yards / 14 yards
During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Samaje Perine had good games without Joe Mixon, as the team's number one running back. The Broncos can definitely feature Perine as the starting running back.
Jaleel McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame College and Youngstown State University, really shined out during the Broncos' 2023 preseason, and could also be featured as the team's number-one running back. He is the all-time NCAA leading rusher.
Assuming that Javonte Williams is out against the Jets, I personally think Samaje Perine will likely be the starter, but Jaleel McLaughlin could end up with better stats. McLaughlin has been getting a bigger and bigger role in the offense as the season goes by. Jaleel is a younger back, with explosiveness and a huge upside for the Denver Broncos' offense, he can easily break tackles.
Broncos' head coach Sean Payton talked about Jaleel McLaughlin following the week four win over the Chicago Bears, and said the following.
""He was explosive in the run and the pass. He gave us some juice, so we'll continue to look at his role.""- Sean Payton after week 4
If Javonte Williams is not able to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, which running back will have a better impact on the offense? Samaje Perine or Jaleel McLaughlin?