Is Javonte Williams playing this week? (Latest injury update for Jets vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5)
The latest injury update for Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos avoided a worst-case scenario with running back Javonte Williams after he injured his hip in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Williams isn’t expected to miss much – if any – time with the injury.
Still, there’s a chance he could miss Week 5 against the New York Jets, so here’s the latest on his status.
Javonte Williams injury status for Week 5 matchup vs. New York Jets
The Broncos have not released an official injury status for Williams, but he likely will be questionable for Week 5 against the Jets.
Best Denver Broncos prop bet if Javonte Williams misses Week 5
Jaleel McLaughlin anytime touchdown scorer
If there’s a player to bet on with Williams’ status up in the air – it’s Jaleel McLaughlin.
The young running back had a touchdown in Week 4 through the air and carried the ball seven times for 72 yards in the win over the Bears.
The Broncos are throwing the ball to their running backs at the third-highest rate in the NFL – which means there are multiple ways for McLaughlin to find the end zone. He’s a great dart throw in Week 5.
Javonte Williams injury history
The only injury that Williams has dealt with in his NFL career was the torn ACL he suffered early in the 2022 campaign. That cost him the rest of the season, but he has looked good in his playing time in 2023.
When is Javonte Williams coming back?
It appears that Williams has a chance to play in Denver’s Week 5 game against the Jets.. If he’s unable to go, he would have a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.
Denver Broncos next 5 opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 12
- Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19
Denver Broncos injury report
- Javone Williams – questionable
- Justin Simmons – questionable
- Frank Clark – questionable
- Mike Purcell – questionable
- Josey Jewell – questionable
New York Jets injury report
- Brandin Echols – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Aaron Rodgers – injured reserve
- Wes Schweitzer – questionable
