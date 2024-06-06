Broncos get best possible news regarding Courtland Sutton return
At long last, perhaps rumors regarding Courtland Sutton's status with the Denver Broncos can be put to rest. Although his contract situation remains unresolved after sitting out voluntary OTAs, Sutton revealed on the DNVR podcast that he will be returning to the field for mandatory minicamp starting on Tuesday, June 11.
"I will be there. I will be there. A small tidbit -- it's been killing me not being able to be at OTAs. This has been a very different offseason that I've been a part of since I've been in the league. "- Courtland Sutton (via DNVR)
Sutton went on to explain that he wants to give the city of Denver "what it deserves" which is to see the Denver Broncos back in the Super Bowl. It was an outstanding interview and is worth taking a look at in full if you're a Broncos fan, because Sutton will undoubtedly get you fired up for the season. It's an interview that shows exactly why Sutton is so highly valued by the team and why he has been a captain of this roster.
Sutton could have been traded a number of times over the last year-plus by the Broncos, and probably would have brought decent value in return, but the team refused to give him up. So why aren't they giving him what he wants on a new contract?
It's a fair question to ask at this point, but cool heads will prevail and Sutton will likely eventually be rewarded financially for what he's done on the field. There's tension between the fact that the Broncos have been so unstable at the quarterback position and the fact that Sutton's pay is pretty representative of his overall production, outside of the touchdown department. He's coming off of a career-high 10-touchdown season, and he was 4th in the NFL in that category last season.
Sutton returning to mandatory minicamp is going to give us our first on-field look at rookie quarterback Bo Nix throwing the ball to the team's #1 receiver, which is really exciting. And media coverage is allowed for all three days of minicamp as opposed to the one day of viewing they've been getting the last three weeks.
Sutton's return to the field is the final hurdle of any real unsettling feeling holding back optimism from this season. National media doesn't seem to have high expectations of the Broncos this year, to say the last, but within that interview, Sutton said something I personally have been saying all offseason and something other Broncos fans have subscribed to as well -- this team isn't going to be worse in 2024 than what it was in 2023.
Sutton believes this team can take a step forward. He believes the offense will be better. And he said he "1,000 percent" believes he's the missing piece. We'll see how quickly that chemistry can develop between he and the Broncos' new 1st-round pick.