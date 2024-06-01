Denver Broncos casually drop an absolute bombshell regarding Courtland Sutton
It's safe to say that most news regarding Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hasn't been overly positive this offseason. Sutton has made it clear that he's not happy with his current contract situation, and he's "holding out" of voluntary OTAs to show it. While away from the team facility, Sutton has been working out in Florida and staying in shape for the season, all the while the Broncos have been breaking in their first-round quarterback -- Bo Nix.
The saga this offseason surrounding Sutton has involved "cryptic" messages on social media, a contract issue, absence from voluntary OTAs, and it's all been happening on top of the team losing a number of other key leaders during the offseason. With that being said, the Broncos have made it clear that they don't intend to trade Sutton, and the messaging from both sides has been confusing at best.
Are the Broncos going to give in to Sutton's contract demands? Does he even want to be in Denver? Can we plan on seeing him in orange and blue this coming season? Will they have to take less in a trade now that the writing is on the wall? Is Bo Nix missing out on valuable time to build chemistry with Sutton? Is the team worried about it at all?
Whatever your perception of the Sutton situation, one of the biggest bummers of the entire offseason was when the team rolled out new uniforms, and Sutton wasn't part of the rollout at all. For a player who has been so important to this team in recent years to not be part of something so momentous caught everyone's attention. Sutton's absence from that, in particular, spoke volumes.
And as they say, a picture can say a thousand words.
The Broncos recently just casually dropped an absolute bombshell of a photo including a key detail that you may have missed at first glance. I know I did.
Are you seeing that? It's a photoshop of kicker Wil Lutz rocking the new uniforms.
Obviously, in the center of that photo is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, debuting the new Broncos uniform for the very first time. This is one of the biggest recent developments regarding the team's top receiver, even if it doesn't seem like that big of a deal. Sutton wasn't included in the uniform release initially. His presence in that photo, however, is a great sign.
Not only that, but Sutton himself went on Twitter/X and posted this after it was announced that Broncos legends Steve Foley and Riley Odoms were being inducted into the Ring of Fame this year...
Not to read too much into something, but notice the present tense Sutton is using in that tweet. He said, "has" always been one of the goals to get to the Ring of Fame, not "had".
So we've got Sutton taking to social media to speak of the Broncos in the present tense. We've got the team including him in a social media post wearing the new uniforms. And head coach Sean Payton has said on multiple occasions that he's not worried about Sutton's situation at all, and that he's been maintaining contact with him.
Perhaps we can expect Sutton back in Denver sooner rather than later.