Denver Broncos might end up being just fine without Courtland Sutton
Right now, it is not clear whether or not Courtland Sutton will even report to the Denver Broncos at this point. Could the offense survive without him? It's worth wondering, as Sutton is nowhere to be found, and at this point, we're on pace for the wide receiver to not be with the team during 2024.
He seems to be upset at his contract status. He'd become a free agent at the end of the 2025 NFL Season. Sutton turns 29 years old in October, so you have to figure that he's trying to cash in one last time. Well, when you look at the other wide receivers currently on the Denver Broncos roster, could the offense actually be just fine without Sutton?
Or am I being crazy here? Other players in this room include Tim Patrick, who is a reliable possession receiver who can be trusted in more urgent situations. Josh Reynolds came over in free agency and has proven to be a modest producer at the position, but is a willing blocker with sure hands. Marvin Mims Jr enters his second year in the NFL and could make the desired year two leap.
The Denver Broncos drafted a consensus top 50 player in the 2024 NFL Draft in the fourth round with WR Troy Franklin. There is nothing stopping him from being a huge contributor in year one. Another player, WR Brandon Johnson, did show a bit in 2023, hauling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Like every other WR in this room, there is nothing to stop Johnson from taking a leap himself. You see, as of now, the Denver Broncos do not have a clear WR1. However, that doesn't mean that it has to remain the same during the rest of the offseason. There could be a player or two from this room who emerges and is able to take over that role for the offense.
And if it indeed is not Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos would be just fine.