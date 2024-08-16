Broncos fans should be excited as Bo Nix turns heads in joint practice vs. Packers
Denver Broncos fans have every right to be excited right now about what they are hearing regarding rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has been having a pretty tremendous offseason overall. The excitement is only going to ramp up after Nix had yet another great practice in the final session of 2024 training camp, a joint practice against the Green Bay Packers.
The first clip in this series here is just a gorgeous throw over the middle of the field from Bo Nix to Phillip Dorsett, a former first-round pick fighting for a practice squad spot in Denver. The zip on the pass, the ball placement, and the tight window...
It wasn't just a couple of nice throws on the day for Nix, either.
Nix was excellent during a move-the-ball period for the Broncos as well, getting the team in field goal range in a "down by three" scenario. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, who has played for Sean Payton in the past, was on hand at practice and was impressed by Nix's poise in the pocket against the Packers' defense.
Considering there was almost no pre-draft hype surrounding Nix, the updates all throughout the course of the offseason have been encouraging. Nix has shown poise and command of the offense basically since he arrived at Denver, and cornerback Pat Surtain II even recalled recently that Nix made a no-look throw at his first OTAs that had the defense impressed from the very start.
The Green Bay Packers present a tough challenge defensively, especially for a rookie quarterback. Nix was poised throughout the practice according to onlookers, and was making throws left and right.
Not bad for a guy who was the sixth quarterback taken in his draft class, right?
The pre-draft fanfare surrounding Nix is looking more and more like nonsense by the day. Nix has been steadily stacking days and cementing his status as the QB1 of this Denver Broncos team, but perhaps even a legitimate franchise quarterback. The Broncos have never "technically" drafted their own franchise quarterback (since John Elway was drafted by the Colts). Even if you count Elway, the idea of Nix becoming a legitimate franchise QB is something most Broncos fans in recent generations have never experienced.
Nix is making believers out of the skeptics already. After a strong OTAs, a strong start to training camp, a really good preseason debut, and now a really good joint practice against the Packers, Nix has the optimism in Broncos Country flowing.