Broncos DL disrespected by PFF despite big performances in first two weeks
The Denver Broncos improved the defensive line drastically throughout the offseason. This improvement was made thanks to significant moves, starting with the John Franklin-Myers trade during the draft, signing Malcolm Roach in free agency, and having Eyioma Uwazurike back from suspension. Last season, Jonathan Harris -- who is on the Dolphins' practice squad right now -- was a starter, and Mike Purcell had the Malcolm Roach role. Purcell is a free agent.
With the additions, DJ Jones is back at his natural nose tackle position with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers in the defensive end position. Allen was one of the best additions from the 2023-24 offseason and started his year two in Denver on fire!
Allen has been alongside big company regarding pressures throughout the first two weeks of the season. Specifically, Zach is fourth behind Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, Seahawks Boye Mafe, and Cowboys star Micah Parsons with 13.
Zach has looked better than in his debut season with the Denver Broncos. In the first two games, he has one sack, one safety, and five quarterback hits. In Week 2, he was the best interior defensive lineman in pressures and was the second-best in sacks and pass rush win rate.
Pro Football Focus has heavily disrespected Broncos defensive end, Zach Allen, despite his dominance in the trenches for the first two games of the 2024 season, specifically against the Seahawks in Week 1 and Steelers in Week 2, as he has produced as one of the best, if not the best defender for the Broncos defender so far. We all know that Pro Football Focus, AKA 'PFF', does not always have the best grades for some players, but the Allen disrespect is noticeable.
Allen was not one of the top 5 highest-graded Denver Broncos players in either of their games. He has an inexplicable overall Pro Football Focus season grade of 48.4 through the season's first two weeks.
This is not the first time a Denver Bronco has been disrespected by PFF grades, which sometimes confuses because of what you see on film from the specific player. The bad grading on players such as Zach Allen proves that grades do not matter, and the important thing is what the player does on the field to help the team and put them in a good position to win football games.
Allen had a strong pair of games against Seattle and Pittsburgh and if he continues to dominate in the trenches, he can easily be an All-Pro at the end of the 2024-25 season, and potentially earn a contract extension with the Broncos.