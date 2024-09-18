3 players not on the roster who could save the Denver Broncos in 2025
Luther Burden, WR
Arguably the best wide receiver in college football at the moment, Luther Burden from Missouri may just go in the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. At this rate, the Denver Broncos are certainly picking inside the top-10. Denver has not had a true WR1 for several years now, and from the digging I was able to do on Burden, he seems to profile similarly to Ja'Marr Chase.
If the Denver Broncos could draft the next Ja'Marr Chase, that would be amazing. In 2023, Burden caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Thus far in 2024, he's caught 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He's going to be the first or second wide receiver to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if rookie QB Bo Nix ends up coming on a bit as the season goes on, Denver could come into the NFL Draft with a huge chance to get a game-changer at wide receiver.
Burden might be the juice that is missing from the Denver Broncos wide receiver room.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
One of the better defensive tackles you probably have never heard of is Osa Odighizuwa of the Dallas Cowboys, who is set to be a free agent in 2025. The Broncos have a very good pair of defensive tackles in Zach Allen, who is on fire this season, and John Franklin-Myers, who has been above-average for years now.
Odighizuwa could be the cherry on top of what could end up being a top-10 defensive line. Across 52 career games for the Dallas Cowboys thus far, he's racked up nine sacks, 130 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 37 QB hits. He's had double-digit QB hits in each year of his career and is just a force along the Dallas Cowboys interior DL.
The Broncos signed DJ Jones a few offseasons ago, but he hasn't really brought much to the Denver Broncos during his time with the team. Denver needs more juice along the defensive interior, and Osa Odighizuwa is someone who could be that player.
Denver's defensive line has actually played quite good thus far, but you can tell that at least one impact player is still missing from this unit. Denver should seek to find that impact player next offseason, whether it is free agency or in the NFL Draft.