Broncos did not draft Bo Nix to start Jarrett Stidham in the 2024 season
As it stands now, Jarrett Stidham appears to be the most consistent quarterback, but let's be real here; the Broncos aren't going to start him in Week 1. The Broncos signed Stidham in the 2023 NFL free agency period. He's now in his second year with the team and has one more year left on his deal.
The Broncos over a year later, took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the fit of Nix and the Broncos was one that many across the NFL Draft landscape saw. The fit might even make too much sense.
I'm only kidding. But it seems as if the Broncos and Sean Payton have played along with the media and have led us to believe that there is a legitimate "QB competition" between Stidham, Nix, and Zach Wilson, who came over in a trade from the New York Jets. But guys, let's be real here; there is no chance the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix at pick 12 to just start Jarrett Stidham in Week 1.
It makes no sense at all, and there is zero benefit in Denver starting Stidham. We all know who Stidham is as a QB; he's a fine backup who can run the offense at a competent level. He's got an entire career ahead of him as the Denver Broncos backup QB if that's what Denver and Stidham want.
Also consider the Broncos cutting Russell Wilson, as they are set to eat an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap. Did they do all of that just to start Jarrett Stidham? No, they didn't. So while it might be true that Jarrett Stidham ends up playing just a hair better than Bo Nix this offseason, Nix is going to be named the starter.
Denver is going nowhere with Stidham as the starter, but the ceiling with Nix is unknown but still higher.