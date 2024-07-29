3 things Denver Broncos can do better than KC Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos were a solid football team in 2023, and they did beat the KC Chiefs. What three areas can they outperform KC in the 2024 NFL Season? You'd be surprised, folks. The Chiefs were actually quite the flawed team in 2023, but that's what makes them scary.
In their worst year in the Mahomes/Reid era, they won the Super Bowl. It's scary just how good this team has been, and I would find it hard to believe that they are not going to be better in the 2024 season. Well, the Broncos could have something to say about that, as there are three distinct areas where the Broncos can legitimately outperform the Chiefs in 2024.
Let's dive into them.
Rushing offense
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs were quite close in rushing yards per game during the 2023 NFL Season. The Chiefs ranked 17th in the NFL, rushing for 109.3 yards per game. The Denver Broncos ranked 19th in the NFL, rushing for 106.5 yards per game. That's less than a three yard difference, and heading into 2024, the Broncos have a new face at RB in rookie Audric Estime.
They also have Javonte Williams being another year removed from his devastating knee injury in 2022. It's pretty clear that Denver has a much better personnel situation at RB than the Chiefs do, and with the offense now being in year two of the Sean Payton era, you also have to think that the offense could be that much more efficient.
I would not at all be shocked to see the Denver Broncos finish with a more efficient rushing attack than the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Season. Frankly, if the Broncos even want to finish with a winning record, their run game needs to be top-10 in the NFL.