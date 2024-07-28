After recent comments, Denver must ensure this player is a Bronco for life
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is the longest-tenured player on the roster, and after his recent comments, the franchise must make sure he is a Bronco for life. Through all of the ups and (mostly) downs during his tenure with the team, Garett Bolles has showed up and played his heart out.
He's been with the Denver Broncos since 2017, so he has never experienced a winning season in his NFL career. He's obviously never played in a playoff game, either, and he's got just one more year left on his deal with the Broncos, which would make him a free agent for the first time in his career if Denver let it happen.
Bolles made some recent comments during the team's training camp practice:
You can just tell how much this team means to Bolles. He mentions how he wants to be a Bronco for life, and I don't see why we should not believe him. He was perhaps the most-hated player on the team over his first three seasons in the NFL. Bolles had a horrible holding problem, but in 2020, he turned a corner.
Bolles was one of the best tackles in the NFL during that season, and his great performance earned him a long-term deal with the team. That contract, which came under for GM John Elway, is set to expire at the end of this season. The Denver Broncos clearly do not have a long-term option behind Bolles to take over at left tackle, and with him playing pretty well in 2023, there isn't any reason to believe he can't do the same thing in 2024 and beyond.
If the Broncos were wise, they would look to extend Garett Bolles on a short-term deal, keeping him in Denver through his mid-30s and perhaps truly making sure he ends his career with the team.