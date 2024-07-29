Sean Payton hypes up Broncos rookie cornerback after strong practice
Training camp is always a great opportunity for young players to rise up the depth chart and make a name for themselves. The Denver Broncos felt like they got a number of steals in the 2024 NFL Draft and those players are getting the chance to compete on this roster for playing time earlier than potentially anyone expected.
One of the players who was considered a "steal" for the Broncos was fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine, a cornerback prospect out of Missouri who was expected to come off the board somewhere in the third or fourth round. Abrams-Draine started for three years at Missouri and is coming off of his best season yet, a year in which he picked off four passes and had 13 passes broken up. On top of the ball production, Abrams-Draine had 51 total tackles and a forced fumble.
He impressed Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the team's first padded practice of training camp in 2024:
Broncos rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine has impressive practice
"Well, he's a player that we've seen a noticeable jump from the Spring to when he returned. He's playing a little bit more decisively with a little bit more confidence, and that's probably because he's getting to know the system. It's hard to play that way if you're thinking and you don't know the assignment as well as you need to. He's noticeably been more comfortable in his role right now."- Sean Payton, via Broncos PR
The question is for Abrams-Draine: What is his role?
The Broncos undoubtedly like the player a lot. There is also competition for the starting outside cornerback position opposite Pat Surtain II, and if Ja'Quan McMillian claims that spot, then there's additional competition in the slot.
Abrams-Draine figures to play plenty on special teams as a rookie, but he might not be satisfied with "just" that. If you go out there in training camp and make enough plays on the ball, you're going to stand out to the coaching staff and earn your way out onto the field for defensive snaps and reps throughout training camp.
We've spoken about this throughout the offseason, but getting quick contributors from this rookie class was of paramount importance for the Broncos. It starts with the quarterback position, of course, but in order for this team to really exceed expectations, the rookie class is going to have to step up.
And from the sounds of it, Kris Abrams-Draine is doing his part.