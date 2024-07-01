Broncos did Bo Nix the best possible favor in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dustin Teays
There is plenty of optimism heading into the upcoming NFL season for the Denver Broncos. One reason for that could be the hopes that the college chemistry between Bo Nix and Troy Franklin will continue in the pros.
After season after season of quarterback purgatory, the Broncos nabbed their guy Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 draft. With the likelihood that Nix will start by week one, the Broncos did the best thing they could've done and drafted his college teammate, Troy Franklin, to make him comfortable.
The wide receiver room is a little crowded right now. There is Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims, and Tim Patrick who are among the big names and then there is Franklin. While Franklin may not be as skilled as the rest, his chemistry with Nix should provide a spark this season and Franklin will be the future of the wide receiver room.
One thing is certain, the Broncos are more than happy to have Patrick back healthy this year as well as welcoming free agent signee Reynolds. That being said, no one will have the chemistry that Nix and Franklin have together and I think that will be a super important factor in Nix’s development and team success this season.
Early offseason reports from NBC Sports show that Nix is already favored to be the starter in week one over incumbent Jarrett Stidham and newly acquired QB Zach Wilson (are we shocked?). These offseason reps and preseason games will be super important to see where Nix is at, and Franklin for that matter.
For a young quarterback, being thrust in as a starter in their first season or two can be rough no matter who you are, but having a connection with one of the top receivers you are throwing to can help. Just look at Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow was drafted in 2020 and the next year the Bengals drafted his wide receiver from college. That year, Chase had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving and they went to the Super Bowl.
Drafting Franklin for Nix was the best thing the Broncos could do seeing as how the last season the two played together Nix threw for more than 4,500 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interceptions with Franklin reeling in almost 1,400 of those yards and 14 touchdowns. On top of this, it's already been said multiple times that the system that Nix is in now is perfect for him and the main reason that Sean Payton wanted him.
The Nix and Franklin connection could also lead to broken records throughout the year. Nix would only have to throw for 15 touchdowns to throw for the most in Bronco's rookie QB history and 32 to break the overall rookie record held by in-division rival Justin Herbert. My fingers are crossed that Nix leads the team back into NFL and QB relevancy,
It will be interesting to see who out of the first-round rookie quarterbacks have a better first season this year. One thing is for sure, the Broncos are doing everything they can to make their rookie comfortable.