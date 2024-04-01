Denver Broncos got WR Josh Reynolds for a shockingly low price
The Broncos signing Josh Reynolds might be their best move of free agency in 2024.
The Denver Broncos made a late but very savvy free agency move recently, signing WR Josh Reynolds on a shockingly cheap deal. The team traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a couple of draft picks, and replaced Jeudy's spot on the roster with former Detroit Lion, Josh Reynolds.
The team gave Reynolds a two-year deal. Here are some of the contract details:
Furthermore, the deal can actually just be for one year, as the Broncos could save $4.5 million on their 2025 cap number while only incurring $1 million in dead money by cutting him. He's also got no guaranteed salary from the Broncos in 2025, which is all according to Over The Cap. The value of the contract is just $4.5 million. That ranks as the 48th-richest WR contract in the NFL. Beyond that, not only is Josh Reynolds a quality pass-catcher, but he's an extremely efficient player in contested catches and a very solid run blocker.
Twitter user Robby_NFL outlined how strong of a fit Josh Reynolds is for Sean Payton's offense:
In 2023 with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 15 yards per reception. He's a versatile receiver with a strong big-play ability who also is a very seamless fit into the offense. And the Broncos got him for pennies on the dollar. It's hard to not love this signing.
If it doesn't work out in 2024, the Broncos can easily cut him in 2025 with just $1 million in dead money. If he does work out, we'll likely see Reynolds carve out a complimentary role in the passing attack and show strong ability as a run blocker as well. More than anything, Josh Reynolds is a great fit for the offense. He isn't going to put up 900 receiving yards and eight scores, as that's not the type of receiver he is, but for the Broncos offense, he fits in nicely.