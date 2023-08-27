Broncos destroy the Rams in Preseason finale: Key takeaways from the 41-0 win
Broncos wrap up the 2023 preseason with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. The next one... Week 1 against the Raiders!
3. Brett Maher perfect on both field goals and extra points once again:
Maybe it was the field conditions in Arizona, but after Elliott Fry got waived, Brett Maher has been perfect in both field goals and extra points. During the week, there was a buzz around the media, regarding the Broncos' kicking situation.
With the uncertainty at the position for the Broncos, It was reported that Denver could explore a trade for Pro Bowl kicker Will Lutz, a familiar face for head coach Sean Payton, who has an 86.4 career field goal percentage, or even explore the free agent kicker market, which has Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, Matthew Wright, and others.
Maher went perfect against the 49ers, going 2/2 in both, field goals and extra points, and went perfect against the Rams in the preseason finale, with 2/2 field goals, and 5/5 extra points. His longest was a 46-yarder. Has he secured the Broncos' starting kicker job?
4. Lil'Jordan Humphrey making the roster? Hinton, Washington almost no chance to make it, and Callaway, who knows?
The Denver Broncos lost Tim Patrick for the year before training camp, and now lost breakout candidate Jerry Jeudy earlier in the week with a hamstring injury. Jeudy is expected to miss between one and three games. The injury looked bad, but an MRI revealed positive news for the young receiver.
With Jeudy out for a couple of weeks, and with the 53-man roster deadline, receivers on the roster bubble including Marquez Callaway, Montrell Washington, Kendall Hinton, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey needed to step up against the Rams. Callaway, who has played more time under Payton has been a disappointing player so far, and I would not be surprised if he ends up getting released on Tuesday's deadline.
Against the Rams, the receiver that stepped up the most, among the guys mentioned above, was Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who had four receptions for 57 yards. From the other three, combined, they had one reception, for 13 yards (Montrell Washington's catch). Following today's game, I think that the Broncos will definitely be aggressive on the waivers at the receiver position, especially with good players potentially being cut.
What were your overall thoughts on the Broncos' 41-0 preseason finale win against the Los Angeles Rams?
With the Broncos finishing their preseason, now the next one counts! Broncos vs. Raiders, 2023-24 NFL Season, Week 1, Sunday, September 10, 2023 ... but before that, the 53-man roster deadline. The Broncos, as well as the other 31 teams, must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players, and can bring back and/or sign 16 players to their practice squad, before Tuesday, August 29th, at 4:00 PM ET