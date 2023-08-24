Potential roster cuts at WR for Denver Broncos to monitor
The 53-man roster deadline is fast approaching. Can the Denver Broncos take advantage of any of the other team's cuts and sign a veteran wide receiver?
The regular season has not even started, and the Denver Broncos have already lost three wide receivers. Tim Patrick suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and is out for the second consecutive season. He had a torn ACL in 2022. KJ Hamler -- sidelined in 10 games last season -- revealed that he has a heart condition that needs a medical procedure. He was waived with a non-football injury designation. Last but not least, during the preseason week two game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos lost second-year Jalen Virgil, who was likely making the 53-man roster for back-to-back seasons, with a meniscus injury.
Despite those three injuries, obviously, the Broncos will not have them all in the final 53-man roster. I personally think that it will have six or seven, and I see the actual Broncos' wide receiver room like this:
1. Locks for the Denver Broncos 53-man roster:
- Jerry Jeudy
- Courtland Sutton
- Marvin Mims
- Brandon Johnson
2. Likely to make the 53-man roster, but I won't be surprised if released:
- Marquez Callaway
3. Roster bubble:
- Kendall Hinton
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- Montrell Washington
4. Could be called back for the practice squad:
- Michael Bandy
- Taylor Grimes
5. Likely cuts that will not come back:
- J.J. Koski
- Nick Williams
- Josh Hammond
Every NFL team must trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by August 29th, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Players who are placed on the PUP list are not included in the initial 53-man roster, but they miss the first four games of the season. Now, if a player is placed on the Injured Reserve list before the 53-man roster deadline as the Broncos did with Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil, it means that they are out for the entire season. If a player is injured before the season and could come back at any point of the year, the teams must have them on their 53-man rosters and put them on the IR list later.
I think that the Broncos are one of the teams that could sign one or two proven veteran wide receivers who will probably be released by their actual team.
As with every team, the Broncos can take advantage of some of the players that the other teams release before the 53-man roster deadline, and sign them. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the veteran wide receivers that the Broncos could sign if they are released by their actual team ...