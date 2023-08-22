Broncos still looking at kicker options for 2023 season
Broncos exploring trade and/or free agent kicker options? Is Brett Maher's job in jeopardy despite bounce-back game against the 49ers?
Denver Broncos kickers Brett Maher and Elliott Fry, who both were acquired in free agency, had an awful preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, despite State Farm Stadium being a closed stadium, with no wind implications.
Brett Maher went 0-for-2 on field goals, one was missed and the other one was blocked, and went 1-for-1 in extra points. Now, regarding Elliott Fry, went one for two field goals and one for one in extra points. Fry, made the only field goal in the game, an impressive 55-yarder.
Following the game, Elliott Fry was waived with an injury designation, and then brought back, but was placed on the Broncos' Injured Reserve list, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster.
During the Denver Broncos' second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Maher bounced back following the awful performance against the Cardinals in the opening preseason game. Brett was perfect in both field goals and extra points, going 2-for-2 in both. The two field goals Maher made were from 48 and 34 yards, respectively. It was definitely a bounce-back game from him.
""I was pleased with Maher""- Sean Payton after the game vs SF
Despite Maher's bounce-back game, on Monday, some rumors and reports regarding the Broncos' kicking situation...
On Monday, Peter King, a football analyst from NBC Sports, released an article regarding news and updates around the NFL. In the article, King speaks about the New Orleans Saints, and one of the things he mentions regarding the Saints is that they could look to trade the loser of their kicker competition.
Regarding the situation, King mentions the following ...
""GM Mickey Loomis may be able to trade the loser of Wil Lutz/Blake Grupe (free agent, Notre Dame) for a sixth-round pick just before roster cutdown. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Sean Payton show interest in Lutz in Denver.""- Peter King, NBC Sports
For the entire King article, you can click here ...
Will Lutz is a familiar face for Broncos' head coach Sean Payton, as he was Lutz's head coach in New Orleans. When Payton was the Saints' head coach, Lutz made the Pro Bowl in 2019.
The Denver Broncos could explore a trade option for Lutz, and it would take a late draft pick, maybe a 6th or a 7th, as the return compensation. Lutz has 165 out of 195 career field goals (86.4%), his longest is a 60-yarder. Regarding extra points, Lutz has made 286 out of 293 (97.6%).
Additionally, Broncos' insider Benjamin Allbright mentioned something regarding the situation ...
Regarding free agent kickers, the best available are Robbie Gould, Michael Badgley, and Mason Crosby...
If Lutz does not win the Saints' kicking competition, would you trade for him? Or would you sign one of the free agents?