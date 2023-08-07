Broncos could adopt Rams mentality and continue aggression in roster-building
Could the Denver Broncos adopt the "Screw them picks" method that won the Los Angeles Rams a Super Bowl?
The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl in 2021 due to their hyper-aggression in roster-building. Could the Denver Broncos follow suit? Would this be a good plan for the organization to adopt? Win at all costs? The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals. A large part of them doing that was because of their hyper-aggression in their roster building.
Between their aggression in adding free agents, making huge trades, and everything in between, the Rams continually spent until they were tight against the cap and seemed to never hesitate in dealing their first-round picks. They made the Super Bowl in 2018 and in 2021. In that four-year span, they acquired a ton of elite players, essentially forming a super team.
However, that aggression seems to have caught up with the franchise. They didn't have a first-round pick for years and now have a roster that is really missing a ton of talent. But was the Super Bowl worth it? Well, since 32 teams are vying for that trophy, the answer is, of course, it was worth it.
There are multiple ways to build a contender, and the Rams were an example of one of those ways. Should the Denver Broncos adopt this method? I ask this question for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Sean Payton is wanting to win, and win right now. The Broncos spent over $200 million in free agency this year and is clearly buying into the roster he built.
He also turns 60 this year and surely is not coaching for much longer. And I guarantee that Payton definitely does not want to participate in any sort of rebuilding phase. There is reason to believe that Sean Payton wants to build a contender each year he's in Denver. There's also the QB situation. Russell Wilson turns 35 years old this year, and if he does bounce back in 2023, the Broncos might be willing to stick with him.
His age would then force the team to be more aggressive in their roster-building. Wilson isn't 28 years old anymore and doesn't have a ton of time left in the NFL. The Broncos have also been hyper-aggressive with their draft picks over the last year and a half. They traded multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson and traded another first and second-rounder for Sean Payton.
I do see a scenario where Denver adopts the "screw them picks" mentality. Just think, what if the Broncos win nine or 10 games this year and squeeze into the playoffs? It'd be odd to see the team not be aggressive in the following offseason. I think this could be a path the organization takes.