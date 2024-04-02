Broncos beef up offensive line with another player Sean Payton has coached
Calvin Throckmorton played for the New Orleans Saints for three seasons.
The Denver Broncos made another quiet free-agent signing on Monday, adding to a list of those that the team has made this offseason. The team agreed to terms on a one-year contract with offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton.
The Broncos are still looking to round out the roster with cost-effective signings as they prepare for the NFL draft later this month. Throckmorton is a four-year veteran who has already played for three NFL teams.
Throckmorton was a solid college offensive lineman at Oregon and before committing to play for the Ducks, he had offers from major programs such as Miami and Michigan. He went undrafted in 2020 and then signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he became familiar with Sean Payton.
In three seasons, he started 20 games for the Saints but was left off of the team's 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 season. He was then claimed by the Carolina Panthers where he would make seven starts before being waived in November. From there, he was snagged by the Tennessee Titans, where he finished out the season.
Throckmorton was looking for a new opportunity and that has come in Denver where he is reunited with Payton and offensive line coach Zach Strief.
Throckmorton is 6-foot-5 and around 310 pounds. He has the ability to play tackle but will most likely be slotted in as a guard for the Broncos. He will turn 28 years old in August but as a rotational lineman, could still offer the Broncos some good, experienced offensive line depth.
The Broncos have Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers as their starting guards, but the depth behind them was thin. Throckmorton will have a chance to be the team's top reserve at the position, barring any changes the team may make in the draft.
Throckmorton joins Matt Peart as backup offensive linemen the Broncos have signed since free agency started this offseason and both signings have a chance to be solid, despite little fanfare and media attention given to each situation.