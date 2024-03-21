Broncos free-agent news: Team signs new OT, brings back LB who almost left
The Denver Broncos have added a massive offensive tackle to the roster.
Still quietly moving through free agency, the Denver Broncos made another depth signing on Wednesday, handing a one-year contract to offensive tackle Matt Peart. A former third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2020, Peart will join the Broncos after spending four seasons with Big Blue.
Peart stands 6-foot-7 and tips the scales at nearly 320 pounds. For the past three seasons, the Broncos have used Cam Fleming as their veteran rotational offensive tackle and it appears, at least for now, that Peart will take over that role, joining second-year tackle Alex Palczewski as backups to Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.
For as inconsistent as McGlinchey was last season, Peart could figure into the team's plans at some point in 2024.
Peart was a solid prospect coming out of Connecticut in 2020 and even drew first-round consideration from some analysts. Injuries have slowed him down in his career, including a torn ACL toward the end of the 2021 season, limiting him to just seven career starts in 43 games.
The Broncos will now see what Peart has to offer at this stage in his career considering his time in New York was mostly a disappointment. He will still only be 27 years old when the 2024 season kicks off so age is still on his side.
Broncos bring back Justin Strnad
The Broncos have convinced another player not to leave town after initially agreeing to a deal with another team. Linebacker Justin Strnad had agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers, one that would have had him follow Josey Jewell to his new team and reunite him with former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Strnad will enter his fifth season with the Broncos where he will be a depth piece at the inside linebacker spot and a special teams guy. He has 46 career tackles since being drafted in the fifth round in 2020, but the inside linebacker spot is one where the Broncos currently need as much help as they can get.
Wil Lutz nearly left for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason and tight end Adam Trautman flirted with another team before both agreed to return to the Broncos. That speaks well of the staff in place.