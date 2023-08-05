Broncos add former Chargers defensive lineman to roster
- Denver Broncos Signed a DL
- Waived an OL who was signed earlier in the week
On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed offensive lineman Yasir Durant. Durant is a former undrafted free agent with 19 career games for the Chiefs, Patriots, and Saints. During Wednesday's practice with the team, Durant got injured and did not return. Depth on the offensive line is something that head coach Sean Payton has tried to prioritize. Durant is a more experienced player than Christian DiLauro, who was waived to make room for him in the first place.
On Saturday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos waived Durant with an injury designation, signing a former Chargers defensive lineman in his place.
The former Chargers defensive tackle now in the fold is Forrest Merrill. Defensive tackle, and defensive line in general is also a position of need for the Denver Broncos. Eyioma Uwazurike, who was projected to have a breakout season in year two with Denver, was suspended indefinitely, at least for a year, due to a violation of the NFL's gambling policy.
Uwazurike was the player that the Denver Broncos drafted with the fourth-round pick they got from the Seattle Seahawks after the Russell Wilson trade back in March 2022. Following news of his suspension it was revealed that Eyioma placed bets in Denver Broncos games and player props, and additionally placed bets in Iowa State games when he was in college. Due to the previously mentioned, and illegally using another person to 'place the bets for him', he could even face prison time.
Veteran Mike Purcell has not practiced with the team yet in training camp, though he was seen multiple times practicing on the sidelines, as he started Training Camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
Merrill, a former undrafted free agent from Arkansas State, was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Bolts, where he appeared in four games, and recorded four tackles. Before the 2022 season, Merrill was waived by the Chargers and later on, was signed to the Seahawks' practice squad.
Defensive line depth was also key for the Denver Broncos ahead of the preseason, let's see if they sign a more proven veteran.