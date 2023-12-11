Broncos 5 stock up (and 2 stock down) after dominant Week 14 win vs. Chargers
Whose stock is trending up or moving down this week following an impressive team win in LA?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 24-7 and grabbed their sixth win of their last seven games and seventh win on the season. In a variety of ways, it was a dominant victory for the Denver Broncos, more particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Entering the contest with a 6-6 record, the Broncos discovered a much brighter path to the postseason with a much-needed win over their division rival on the road.
Stock UP after Chargers win
RB Javonte Williams
Following Sunday's victory at SoFi Stadium, the Broncos are now 11-3 when running back Javonte Williams receives 15 or more rushing attempts in games. Sean Payton's recipe for success has been a very simple one: Create takeaways, run the ball efficiently, and manage the passing game well through play-action. Williams made that recipe just much easier for the teammates around him as he garnered 17 carries for 66 yards and added three receptions to pair with 25 yards through the air. The third-year stud continues to punish defenses with his hard-earned yards after contact and thus makes opposing defenders respect Denver's play-action. Williams' value to Denver's offense cannot be overstated enough.
WR Courtland Sutton
Somehow, some way wide receiver Courtland Sutton manages to surprise us all with his absurd touchdown catches week in and week out. The veteran wideout's ability to make highlight reel-type catches once a week is simply ridiculous and not talked about enough amongst mainstream media accounts. Reeling in three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown this week should come as no surprise to any Broncos fans, however. His talent is undeniable and pretty much solidified his spot as the team's best receiver on the roster.