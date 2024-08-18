Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Team loads up to put the league on notice
The Denver Broncos could end up using the 2025 NFL Draft to truly put the league on notice. Let's whip up a mock draft for next April. The 2024 season does hinge on QB Bo Nix. If he shows enough this upcoming season, the Broncos are in business for the long-term and can go all-in around Nix.
This could spill into the 2025 NFL Draft where there are a ton of high-end prospects that could help Denver. Let's cook up a 2025 NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos where the team loads up to put the league on notice.
4th Overall Pick - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Defensive tackle DJ Jones is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, and newly-signed DT Malcolm Roach would have just one more year left on his deal. For the foreseeable future, Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers will hold down each defensive end spot, which is great, as both are very good players and could be a formidable duo in 2024 and beyond.
However, Denver needs to find some type of "alpha" along the defensive interior, and while I am very, very high on Zach Allen for 2024, games in the NFL are still won and lost in the trenches, so even if Allen or JFM for that matter play out of their mind in 2024, the need for a stud defensive tackle is still there, so Mason Graham ends up being the pick for the Denver Broncos in this NFL mock draft.