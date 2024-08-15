3 positions Denver Broncos could address during the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos roster is far from perfect, and they might have to address some positions during the 2024 NFL Season. The ideal scenario here is that the Denver Broncos have every reason to add players during the upcoming season. You may disagree, but Denver can be a breakout team in 2024.
Hopefully the team sniffs around the trade deadline and is able to bring in a player or two. Beyond that, the Broncos may feel the need to address some positions during the season. You just never know how certain units are going to perform.
Could the Broncos address these three positions during the 2024 NFL Season?
Cornerback
Right now, the CB2 spot seems to be going toward either Riley Moss or Damarri Mathis. Other CBs like Levi Wallace and Kris Abrams-Draine could also get some CB2 run. Overall, Denver does not have a legitimate, outside CB2 on the roster yet. Sure, Moss or someone else could solidify that position, but the team could end up visiting the free agent market if it's still a shaky position.
Guys like Xavien Howard and Adoree' Jackson are still free agents, and between the many other CBs on the open market and some potential cut candidates, the Broncos should not have any issues finding a viable CB2 if the need arises. They could also make a trade if the right one pops up. I would not be surprised to see the New Orleans Saints move on from Marshon Lattimore before the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos defensive line looks like it will be Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, and Baron Browning. On paper, this unit did get a lot better, and JFM is a huge reason why. The team also added DT Malcolm Roach in free agency, and he's a great run-stuffer.
Still, though, I think we can all see that the unit can be better, and if Denver hopes to be competitive in the 2024 NFL Season, one area they could bring another body into is along the defensive front. The Broncos could have made a splash move along this unit, as they did have a good bit of cap space to work with this past offseason, but it's clear that the Broncos were being a bit more frugal with their money, and I cannot blame them.
The free agent market still has some names out there, and if the Broncos wanted to bring in a depth piece along the DL in 2024, I would not be surprised.
Inside Linebacker
The Denver Broncos ILB room seems shaky. Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Jonas Griffith are the top three players in this unit, and one of Barton or Griffith should be the primary starter next to Singleton. The unit is probably average at best, and Singleton is not the best in coverage. With Barton and Griffith, they're both pretty average if you ask me.
The unit could end up turning into a liability in 2023, as the defensive line now feels like a strength of the unit. Sean Payton has had his fair share of very good inside linebackers during his head coaching tenure, so if this group is not playing up to par in 2023, it would not surprise me to see the Broncos dip into the free agent market, or like I mentioned above with the CB position, hit the trade deadline for an improvement.