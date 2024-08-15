Broncos ridiculously predicted to finish with a losing record in 2024
I truly do not think I have seen a single positive prediction for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, and this is yet another one. Bleacher Report outlined their full season record predictions, and predictably, they believe the Broncos will win just six games in the 2024 NFL Season:
"Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a solid preseason debut. The Broncos should start him in Week 1 over journeyman Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, who had a disastrous three-year tenure with the New York Jets. Eventually, he has to learn on the job in regular-season action. Every rookie quarterback isn't going to bloom right away like C.J. Stroud. Nix will show flashes, but he's not ready to carry a team that struggled mightily defensively last season."- Maurice Moton
The logic here is flawed, as Bo Nix would not have to carry the team in any circumstance in 2024. They note that the defense was struggling last year, which is 100% true, but why did they not bring up the players that were brought on to fix that? Denver added DE John Franklin-Myers, who is a good starter and a huge upgrade over what they had last year.
They also added a high-end rotational player in Malcolm Roach who was a very good run-stuffer in 2024. There was no mention of shutdown CB Patrick Surtain II or the fact that EDGE Jonathon Cooper played the best ball of his career in 2023 and could take another leap in 2024. Furthermore, there was no mention of the Broncos strong offensive line, which figures to play better in 2024 given the better fit at QB.
And perhaps most notably, there is no mention of the fact that Sean Payton has never won fewer than seven games in any season of his head coaching career. To me, that is a major statistic to note, as Payton is approaching 20 years of head coaching experience. He won eight games in 2023 with Denver and has a ton of double-digit winning seasons.
I have a strong feeling that the Denver Broncos are going to surprise a ton of people in the 2024 NFL Season. This team is another year into the Sean Payton era, and the roster is clearly better at several positions, but if the NFL landscape wants to continue thinking this way about the Broncos, that is fine with me.