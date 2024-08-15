Broncos fans will get to see Justin Simmons after all in 2024 season
Well, if any Denver Broncos fans were still holding out hope that the team might bring back former Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons this year, that hope is officially gone. Simmons is reportedly joining the Atlanta Falcons and their revamped roster this season, ending his extremely elongated free agency.
Funny enough, the news of Simmons getting a deal with the Falcons was initially reported by former Denver Broncos safety Su'a Cravens, who has been working in the football media world (mostly on the college side) as well as taking on a number of other ventures, including dropping his own signature shoe.
Justin Simmons will be back in Denver in 2024...to play against the Broncos
Fans who wanted Justin Simmons back in Denver this year will at least get their wish in part. Simmons will be making his return to the Mile High City in mid-November but as an opponent. The Falcons and Broncos are scheduled to play each other in Week 11 of the 2024 season and that particular matchup is the Broncos' lone home game in the month of November.
Simmons signing with the Falcons is equal parts underwhelming and relieving. The relieving aspect of the move there is the fact that he's signing with an NFC opponent, although that relief is sort of squashed by the fact that the Broncos will still have to play against Simmons this year.
But at least Simmons didn't end up signing with any AFC West teams, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. Although he likely received interest from a wide variety of teams, Simmons only ended up visiting the Saints and Falcons this offseason, at least that we know of. Shortly after he was cut by the Broncos, it was assumed that he would land with one of the NFL's best teams rather quickly.
And unfortunately, he ended up signing with a team that had a worse record than the Broncos last season.
But the projection for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons seems pretty solid. If quarterback Kirk Cousins is able to stay healthy, the Falcons should be vastly improved offensively. Defensively, they just got a major jolt not only from the addition of Justin Simmons, but a trade the day before to acquire pass rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots.
Judon is one of the top players off the edge in the NFL when healthy, and gives the Falcons' defense a much-needed alpha edge rusher. They already had one of the best safeties in the NFL in Jessie Bates III and adding Simmons gives them the league's top safety duo.
Even though it's not the 49ers, Simmons has still landed in a spot where he might be able to make the playoffs in 2024. It's going to be great to see how he can do outside of Denver and hopefully he does well...except in Week 11.