Former Denver Broncos who signed with new teams for the 2024 NFL Season
There were a ton of players on the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Season who have signed with new teams for 2024. Denver did retain some of their own free agents, but many signed with different teams. Most notably, Russell Wilson was cut by the team and ended up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But that were not all of the free agents who were on the Broncos in 2023. Let's dive into former Broncos who signed with new teams for the 2024 NFL Season.
Lloyd Cushenberry - Tennessee Titans
The biggest deal handed out to any former Broncos player, Lloyd Cushenberry scored a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Cushenberry was a liability for the Broncos up until the 2023 NFL Season, where he played the best football of his career. The Broncos were surely never entertaining paying Cushenberry that much, so I believe they were fully prepared for him to leave in free agency.
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers
Following former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Josey Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers, and this was after the Panthers lost former ILB Frankie Luvu. Jewell now embarks on his second team, as he was with the Broncos since 2018 when he was drafted. Jewell and the Panthers figure to have a top defense in the NFL, as Evero has proven to be a stud DC.
Jonathan Harris - Miami Dolphins
Jonathan Harris played in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 and was able to rack up just 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits. He was a backup player who is now on the Miami Dolphins and figures to be in the same type of role for them.
Chris Manhertz - New York Giants
Chris Manhertz was signed to be a blocking tight end and had one more year left on his deal with the Broncos. He since signed with the New York Giants. There really isn't much else to say about Manhertz, honestly. He's just a player.
Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
The most notable former Bronco from 2023, Russell Wilson was cut after just 30 starts in two years with the team. Wilson was better on paper last season, but it's clear that the marriage between Payton and Wilson was not going to last. The Broncos would rather pay Wilson nearly $40 million this season to not play for them, so that should tell you all you need to know.
Wilson is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers and should be in line to start for them Week 1.
Fabian Moreau - Minnesota Vikings
Fabian Moreau got starts in 2023 due to the benching of Damarri Mathis. Moreau was playing quite good initially but started to fall off toward the end of the season. Denver allowed Moreau to walk in free agency, and now he's on the Minnesota Vikings, getting to play in a Brian Flores defense.
Mike Purcell - New England Patriots
Mike Purcell turned out to be a fan favorite, and for some reason, many were calling for the Broncos to bring him back, but he's getting quite old and was not really playing all that well for Denver across his final seasons with the team. Denver did get younger along the defensive line, and the veteran Purcell signed with the New England Patriots, which could be the final start of his NFL career.