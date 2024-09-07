Broncos 2025 mock draft: Team must target these 3 positions in round one
The Denver Broncos do have some long-term needs that they need to target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos are currently poised to have their first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is an awesome thing. Sure, the Broncos could swing a major trade between now and next April, but I bet they hold onto their capital.
The team has some obvious long-term need on the roster and could look to get younger at a few positions as they continue to build for the future. Could the team target these three positions in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
Offensive Tackle
The Broncos have long-term tackle needs on the left and right side. Garett Bolles is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season and is now in his age-32 campaign. It's not going to be all tha surprising if Bolles hits the open market and signs with another team. He is currently the longest-tenured Bronco and could be someone the team just moves on from.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is stuck here for another couple of seasons, but I do not envision them keeping him around for the long-term unless his play improves. McGlinchey did figure it out toward the end of the 2023 NFL Season, but he's a slightly above-average right tackle being paid like an elite one.
Denver could look to bring in a first-round tackle prospect to replace Bolles, or could simply draft one who has the ability to play on either side and figure it out later on. Having strong tackle play is a must for winning football teams.
Defensive Tackle
Defensive tackle DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025, and defensive end Zach Allen would be entering the final year of his deal next offseason. Denver is also missing an alpha along the defensive interior, so this is easily a first-round target for the team. While Allen and fellow defensive end John Franklin-Myers is a very good duo at the defensive end spots, Denver could use an enforcer at DT.
Someone like Mason Graham from Michigan could be the perfect player to insert into the interior of the DL for years to come.
Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos do not have a game-changer at wide receiver at the current moment. The ideal scenario is someone like Marvin Mims Jr breaking out appropriately in 2024 and shutting the door on this need for the Broncos. However, Denver may head into the 2025 NFL Draft with a huge need at wide receiver.
Top wide receiver contracts are easily breaking $30 million per year. Ideally, Denver finds a way to bring that caliber player to the team. It would also give Bo Nix a high-end target to use, which would only help his development.