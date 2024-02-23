Broncos 2023 home game attendance ... top 10 in the NFL
Broncos fans showed up during the season, as they finished top 10 in total attendance.
Statistics are still coming out following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 NFL season. An important one was revealed Thursday, which is fan attendance for home games.
Ahead of the season, USA Today ranked all 30 NFL stadiums according to specific categories including overall experience, design, location, and food, among others. Empower Field at Mile High was ranked at 21, which is in the bottom ten of the league. Despite the low rank, regarding the stadium and experience in Denver games, Broncos Country showed up during the 2023-2024 season, Sean Payton's first season as the Denver Broncos head coach.
The expectations for the team were high as Super Bowl Champion quarterback Russell Wilson was paired with Super Bowl Champion head coach Sean Payton, following a massive failure in Russ' first season as a Bronco under rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett who did not even finish his first season as the Broncos' head coach.
The Denver Broncos had a roller-coaster season starting winless, then going on a big winning streak, and finishing with one win in the final four games. Despite the win-loss record, and the team's performance, fans showed up for both home and road games.
Denver finished with a 5 - 4 win-loss record at home, with wins over Green Bay (week 7), Kansas City (week 8), Minnesota (week 11), Cleveland (week 12), and Los Angeles Chargers (week 17). Lost against the Raiders (week 1), Commanders (week 2), Jets (week 5), and Patriots (week 16).
With that being said, let's take a look at the fan attendance for these nine home games ...
6. Denver Broncos - 1,226,985 total fans
The five teams that had a bigger total attendance than the Denver Broncos during the 2023-24 season are the following:
1. Dallas Cowboys - 1,378,743
2. New York Jets - 1,285,956
3. New York Giants - 1,262,352
4. Green Bay Packers - 1,242,403
5. Los Angeles Rams - 1,235, 049
Will attendance increase for 2024-2025 with probably a rookie quarterback under center and potentially new uniforms for the Broncos?