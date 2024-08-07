Bo Nix has fitting reaction when asked about being third-string on depth chart
The Denver Broncos had to release their first unofficial depth chart earlier in the week, and Bo Nix had a fitting reaction when asked about his placement as the third-string QB. Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not seem to put much at all into the depth chart, as if you take a close look, you'll notice that all rookies are listed as third-stringers.
It was apparently something that was due for the league, but at first glance, some people may have been a bit worried that Bo Nix, the Broncos first-round rookie QB, was third on the depth chart, behind both Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. He was asked about in on Wednesday and had a fitting reaction:
Bo Nix said "couldn't care less" twice in this short segment, and you'll notice that the QB had a small smirk on his face after each time he said the phrase. It's almost as if Nix himself knows what Sean Payton was doing and knows what the ultimate plan is. Sean Payton is old school, so that's how he operates and how he coaches his teams.
No, not every rookie on the Broncos roster will be third-string, and that is especially true with Bo Nix. In fact, Nix has gotten a majority of the starting reps over the last bunch of practices, and he's truly done quite well in training camp thus far. In fact, both Nix and Stidham appear to have performed at roughly the same level in camp.
Well, the nod for the starting job should obviously go to the rookie in Nix who has a higher ceiling than Stidham, who is simply a backup. For those in Broncos Country who might be confused as to why Bo Nix is third-string; don't be. This was done on purpose, and it's only a matter of time before the Broncos rookie passer is named the starter of the team.
He should get a good bit of run in the preseason, and for the sake of the team's long-term future, Nix being the starting QB is the best path forward for the Denver Broncos.